Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,145 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total value of $1,967,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on V shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.24.

Visa stock opened at $199.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $378.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.78. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.