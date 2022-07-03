Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,740 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 445.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 45,885 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 37,472 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,990 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $769,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $51.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $56.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.71%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. DZ Bank cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.14.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

