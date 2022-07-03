Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $478,000 Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 33,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $41.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.41 and a 200-day moving average of $47.25. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $56.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.