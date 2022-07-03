Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $519,000 Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 956.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 96.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZPN opened at $191.24 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.29 and a twelve month high of $210.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 39.22%. The business had revenue of $187.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Aspen Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AZPN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Monday, June 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.83.

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $637,870.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,435.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

