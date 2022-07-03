Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $578,000 Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in D. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 199,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,637,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 7,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on D shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

NYSE:D opened at $81.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

Dominion Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.