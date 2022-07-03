Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $625,000 Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,759 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $1,348,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $650,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shiv Singh bought 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on URI shares. OTR Global cut shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $244.36 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $280.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.60. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.45. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.79 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.