Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $650,000 Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 39,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Shares of IHI opened at $51.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.68. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $47.24 and a 52 week high of $67.29.

