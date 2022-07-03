Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $704,000 Holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,847 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.72% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,082.2% in the 4th quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 305,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after acquiring an additional 279,581 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at $766,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 9,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth about $297,000.

NYSEARCA:EJAN opened at $27.00 on Friday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $31.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.36.

