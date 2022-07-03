Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

Northern Trust stock opened at $97.72 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.68 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.62.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

