Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,998 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 13,515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $73.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.49. The company has a market cap of $119.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.69 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, June 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.04.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

