Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $49.58 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $50.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.91.

