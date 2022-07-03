Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,059 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) by 68.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,181,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,306,000 after purchasing an additional 110,284 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the third quarter worth about $151,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 138,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 131,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,817,000 after acquiring an additional 18,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 111,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the period.

BATS:SMDV opened at $59.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.27 and its 200-day moving average is $63.20. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 52 week low of $51.23 and a 52 week high of $58.30.

