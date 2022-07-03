Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 419 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 568.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 23,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after buying an additional 20,360 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Ecolab by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Ecolab by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in Ecolab by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 11,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $157.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.82 and a 12-month high of $238.93.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In other Ecolab news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben bought 1,475 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Argus cut their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.94.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

