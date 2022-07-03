Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,489 Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 215.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIM. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 261.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 473.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 47.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.60 to $53.30 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.66.

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $43.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $91.23.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $14.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.65 by $1.54. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 167.57% and a net margin of 45.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 40.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $2.85 dividend. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 26.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.80%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

