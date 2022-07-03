Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,699 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 1,681.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000.

NYSEARCA:BLOK opened at $18.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.42. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $64.91.

