Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD – Get Rating) by 659.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,910 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Quadratic Deflation ETF worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Quadratic Deflation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Quadratic Deflation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $700,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BNDD opened at $22.59 on Friday. Quadratic Deflation ETF has a twelve month low of $21.78 and a twelve month high of $27.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average of $24.52.

