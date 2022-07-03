Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SFNC. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Simmons First National in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 46.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

SFNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SFNC opened at $21.44 on Friday. Simmons First National Co. has a 12-month low of $20.78 and a 12-month high of $32.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.78.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $207.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Simmons First National’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.28%.

In other news, CEO George Makris, Jr. purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.03 per share, with a total value of $360,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,954,260.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert A. Fehlman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,019,128. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $576,850 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simmons First National Profile (Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.