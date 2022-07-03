Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 140 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $221.02 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.97 and a 12-month high of $311.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

