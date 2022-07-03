Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,555 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,875,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,231 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,278,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,862,000 after purchasing an additional 977,185 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,536,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,683,000 after purchasing an additional 726,041 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,450,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,674 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,594,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,868,000 after purchasing an additional 901,944 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $44.97 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $60.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.49.

