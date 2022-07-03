Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,694 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $103.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.50. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $97.99 and a 52-week high of $118.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

