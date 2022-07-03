Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,694 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,706 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STX. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.32.

Shares of STX stock opened at $69.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.24. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $68.02 and a 52 week high of $117.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.03). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 339.73% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

