Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 623 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $737,000. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IIPR shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.00.

NYSE:IIPR opened at $111.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.78. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $288.02. The company has a quick ratio of 28.15, a current ratio of 28.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.79.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.19 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 7.91%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.93%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

