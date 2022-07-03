Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 657 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGV. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $636,000. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter.

IGV opened at $274.03 on Friday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $282.03 and its 200-day moving average is $324.79.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

