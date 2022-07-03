Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 79 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,197 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 165.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 13.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.8% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 25,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.46 per share, with a total value of $95,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $95,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,963.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE VMC opened at $142.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.13. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $139.09 and a 12 month high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

A number of research analysts have commented on VMC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.73.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.