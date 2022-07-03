Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 454,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 109,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 46,979 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,326,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,574,000 after acquiring an additional 153,854 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 20,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000.

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $40.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.31. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $49.67.

