Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.38% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PJUL. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 223,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after buying an additional 44,077 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July during the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000.

Shares of PJUL opened at $29.59 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July has a fifty-two week low of $28.72 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.02.

