Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,807 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 8,590 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.72, for a total value of $535,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 15,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.04, for a total value of $4,563,652.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 74,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,435,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,790 shares of company stock worth $11,637,690. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

VRTX opened at $287.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.90. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $293.17.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Argus boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

