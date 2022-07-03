Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Gap Up to $6.19

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.19, but opened at $6.33. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $6.01, with a volume of 39,440 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KOS. StockNews.com upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Kosmos Energy from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 622.00 and a beta of 3.05.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $659.07 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 0.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kosmos Energy news, Director Roy A. Franklin sold 20,732 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $147,197.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,263.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOS. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,017,204 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 51,688 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 72,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,001,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $93,425,000 after buying an additional 255,080 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,615,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after buying an additional 76,817 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1,761.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 15,246 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 14,427 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

