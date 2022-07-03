Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Gap Down to $19.69

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.69, but opened at $18.92. Kymera Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.21, with a volume of 1,354 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $91.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $62.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.18.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.92.

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.66 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.23% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $141,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,036,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,516,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,940,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,975,767 shares in the company, valued at $38,725,033.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 384,157 shares of company stock worth $6,265,250 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 56,818 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 43,674 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 183,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,776,000 after acquiring an additional 57,457 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 755,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,989,000 after acquiring an additional 13,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

About Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.