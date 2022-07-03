Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

NYSE:LH opened at $240.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $212.40 and a 12 month high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.79 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

LH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.72.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.