Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $401.15

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $401.15 and last traded at $406.94, with a volume of 28866 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $426.15.

A number of analysts have commented on LRCX shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $642.68.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $471.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $542.87. The firm has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

In other news, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

