Lancashire (LON:LRE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.98

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.98 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 397.40 ($4.88), with a volume of 1172598 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 403.20 ($4.95).

Several research firms have weighed in on LRE. Barclays downgraded shares of Lancashire to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 782 ($9.59) to GBX 482 ($5.91) in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.32) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.44) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 584.71 ($7.17).

Get Lancashire alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £957.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 392.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 444.74.

In other news, insider Natalie Kershaw acquired 12,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 395 ($4.85) per share, for a total transaction of £49,943.80 ($61,273.22).

About Lancashire (LON:LRE)

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.