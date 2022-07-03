Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:LCI opened at $0.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.93. Lannett has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $4.98. The company has a market cap of $24.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. Lannett had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 84.91%. The firm had revenue of $78.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.65 million. Analysts forecast that Lannett will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lannett by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 171,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 21,072 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lannett by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 207,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 24,152 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lannett by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,379,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 31,010 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lannett during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Lannett during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 60.51% of the company’s stock.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

