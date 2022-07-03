Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NYSE:LCI opened at $0.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.93. Lannett has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $4.98. The company has a market cap of $24.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.19.
Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. Lannett had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 84.91%. The firm had revenue of $78.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.65 million. Analysts forecast that Lannett will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Lannett (Get Rating)
Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lannett (LCI)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.