Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Shares Gap Up to $6.93

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.93, but opened at $7.11. Latham Group shares last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 392 shares traded.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SWIM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Latham Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Latham Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Latham Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Latham Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $813.10 million, a PE ratio of -10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.43.
Latham Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWIM)
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.
