Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Shares Gap Up to $6.93

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.93, but opened at $7.11. Latham Group shares last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 392 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SWIM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Latham Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Latham Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Latham Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Latham Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $813.10 million, a PE ratio of -10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.43.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWIM. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 4,265.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 350,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after buying an additional 342,754 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 21,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

