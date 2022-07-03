LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Gap Up to $43.82

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $43.82, but opened at $44.83. LendingTree shares last traded at $45.15, with a volume of 1,105 shares.

TREE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LendingTree in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LendingTree in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on LendingTree from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $588.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.50 and a 200 day moving average of $98.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.40. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $283.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Ernst acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.67 per share, with a total value of $656,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,260,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,890,000 after acquiring an additional 26,934 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its holdings in LendingTree by 38.3% in the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 217,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,011,000 after buying an additional 60,154 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in LendingTree by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,958,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at $20,751,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in LendingTree by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 162,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,880,000 after buying an additional 50,248 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

