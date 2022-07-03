Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,050 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,660 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 0.5% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $259.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.69. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.93.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

