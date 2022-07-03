Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEVI. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $196,425.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,035.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 387.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,072,760 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $40,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,540 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 9,764.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,264,770 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $31,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,948 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $125,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,969 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,480,060 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $128,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $13,924,000. 70.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEVI opened at $16.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.19.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.03%.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

