Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stake Cut by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 902 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,089 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 41.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 201.4% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 324,891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $118,658,000 after purchasing an additional 217,084 shares during the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% during the first quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 1,871 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 11.0% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU has been the topic of several analyst reports. KGI Securities lowered Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.88.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $263.38 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.12.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.