Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 72,091 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,110,193 shares.The stock last traded at $21.12 and had previously closed at $20.99.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MGY. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.95.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $377.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.63 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 41.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $202,575,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,912,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,745,274.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 121,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 23.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 284,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after buying an additional 53,195 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $773,000. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

