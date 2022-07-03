Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Malibu Boats from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.57.
NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $53.03 on Friday. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $86.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.94.
In other news, Director Peter E. Murphy acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.00 per share, with a total value of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Malibu Boats (Get Rating)
Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
