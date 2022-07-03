Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Malibu Boats from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.57.

NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $53.03 on Friday. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $86.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.94.

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.67. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $344.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter E. Murphy acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.00 per share, with a total value of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

