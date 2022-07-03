Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 14,774 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 14,774 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $69,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $1,705,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $279.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.53. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $286.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.82.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.