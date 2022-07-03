Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other analysts have also commented on MPC. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.36.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $84.48 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $50.19 and a 1-year high of $114.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.29 and its 200-day moving average is $82.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 7.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 104,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 64,905 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 5,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

