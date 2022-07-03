Marcum Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $52.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.66 and a 200 day moving average of $52.10. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.93 and a 1 year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.26.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.