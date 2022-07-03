Mason & Associates Inc Has $612,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mason & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,477,662,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after purchasing an additional 283,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,599,789,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 551,528 shares of company stock valued at $24,397,562 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,277.59.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,174.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,261.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,563.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,037.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

