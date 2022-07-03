Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 329,418 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 9,000,942 shares.The stock last traded at $73.37 and had previously closed at $73.60.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.79.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLB. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 191.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

