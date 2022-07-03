Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Grows Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 2.4% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in Walt Disney by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $96.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.84. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The stock has a market cap of $175.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.76.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

