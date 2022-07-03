MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $32.30

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.30 and last traded at $32.41, with a volume of 7798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.98.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of MaxLinear from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on MaxLinear from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $263.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.08 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MXL. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at $21,036,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 18.1% in the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at $811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

