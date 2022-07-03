McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.1% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 45,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $2,079,343.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MKC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $82.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $107.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.45.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 53.43%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

