MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
MNOV opened at $2.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.55. MediciNova has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $4.65.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that MediciNova will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
MediciNova Company Profile (Get Rating)
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MediciNova (MNOV)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.