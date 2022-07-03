MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MNOV opened at $2.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.55. MediciNova has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $4.65.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that MediciNova will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in MediciNova in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in MediciNova by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

