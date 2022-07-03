Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 418,700 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the May 31st total of 310,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 119.6 days.

MGPPF stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.28. Megaport has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $15.39.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Megaport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from 15.70 to 11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. It operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services, as well as creates agile network that connects in multiple regions; and Megaport virtual edge platform that enables businesses to connect to Megaport's ecosystem of service providers.

